US visa applications delayed for Israelis until 2023

Applications of thousands of Israelis for US visas were postponed once again, with existing appointments rescheduled to unknown dates and new applicants only able to apply from May 2023, the US Embassy in Israel said Tuesday.

“We now have unprecedented visa demand, following two years of service delivery restrictions,” said Denise Taylor, chief of the non-immigrant visa unit in Tel Aviv, citing backlog problems due to Covid.

Taylor explained that while the backlog will “be with us for a while longer,” her unit developed a new mechanism to avoid cancellations – “We will now contact all impacted applicants… to let them know when their new appointment will be.”

New Israeli applicants must wait until May 2023 to seek a US visa.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Jerusalem said that requests piled up over the past two years due to Covid restrictions and that all US embassies are “facing challenges” with visas, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Separately, leading US Democrats including Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex are calling on US President Joe Biden’s administration to deny Israel’s push to join the Visa Waiver Program.

The lawmakers cited the Jewish state’s “disparate treatment” of Palestinian Americans trying to enter the West Bank via Israel as their motivations, Haaretz reported.

In a series of letters sent to senior administration officials over recent weeks, they called Israel’s pattern of behavior at points of entry toward Arab and Muslim Americans “clearly ethnically-based discrimination.”

The United States’ Visa Waiver Program allows foreign citizens to enter the US for 90 days without applying for a visa, something Israel has long sought.