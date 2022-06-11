US State Dept's top Mideast official to visit Jlem, Ramallah

Barbara Leaf to 'consult with Israeli, Palestinian partners on a range of priorities'

A top US diplomat is set to arrive in Israel next week for top level discussions with both Israeli and Palestinian officials, Axios and other outlets reported on Saturday.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf is the State Department’s most senior diplomat for the Middle East; her visit comes amid a degree of uncertainty surrounding the announced first trip to the region of US President Joe Biden that is due to, among other factors, the instability of Israel's ruling coalition.

A career diplomat, Leaf served as the US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates from 2014-2018. In addition, she had postings in Jerusalem, Cairo, Tunis, Rome and Paris.

Leaf will be at the head of a delegation also including Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr and NSC Director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Cynthia Cook.

The American officials will "consult with Israeli and Palestinian partners on a range of priorities, including deepening bilateral US cooperation with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Palestinian relations and US support for a two-state solution, deterring Iran’s aggressive regional activities, and support for Israel’s integration into the broader Middle East region," according to a State Department press release.

The visit coincides with the Biden administration's attempt to reassure Ramallah that the White House is committed to restoring relations with the Palestinians and a two-state solution.