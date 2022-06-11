Israel slams Norway over labeling of settlement products

Decision 'won't contribute to the promotion of Israeli-Palestinian relations'

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned Norway's decision to label goods produced in Israeli settlements.

Oslo announced Saturday that it would adopt a 2019 decision of a European Union court calling on EU countries to mark Israeli food products manufactured in West Bank settlements.

The decision will apply to foodstuffs and other products from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, as Oslo stated it only recognizes Israeli sovereignty within the pre-1967 borders.

“This is a decision that will not contribute to the promotion of Israeli-Palestinian relations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It will adversely affect the bilateral relations between Israel and Norway and impact the relevance of Norway’s role in the advancement of Israeli-Palestinian relations."

According to the 2019 ruling, a failure to label settlement goods misleads consumers, who “have no way of knowing, in the absence of any information capable of enlightening them in that respect, that a foodstuff comes from a locality or a set of localities constituting a settlement established in one of those territories in breach of the rules of international humanitarian law.”