Biden expected in Israel on July 15 and 16 - Israeli media

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel on July 15 and 16 as part of a Mideast swing that includes Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli officials say that they are preparing for a possible trip to the Jewish state by the US leader on those dates, although the specific itinerary has not been officially announced by the White House.

"We are planning a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia in July," a White House National Security Council spokeswoman told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

"The trip comes in the context of a significant agenda with Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the other countries of the Middle East," the spokeswoman added.

White House sources previously said that a trip was in the works for late June to Israel and Saudi Arabia, while other reports indicated that the plans could fall through given the tenuous position of Israel's coalition government.

If the trip happens, it will be Biden's first Middle East visit since taking office.

The administration has recently taken an interest in repairing ties with Riyadh after publicly distancing itself from the kingdom over issues such as Saudi Arabia's human rights record and handling of the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, senior US officials told CNN News that Washington is ready for a "reset" of relations with the Middle Eastern ally.