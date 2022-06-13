Israel and India prepare to resume talks on free trade agreement

Indian delegation arrived to Israel to discuss framework rules

Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday an Indian delegation arrived in Jerusalem to discuss ground rules for a free trade agreement with their Israeli counterparts.

A senior team from India’s Industry and Trade will meet with Israeli colleagues to coordinate expectations for negotiations of the future deal, according to Reuters. The actual dates of the upcoming talks have not been announced.

"We share similar challenges in a wide range of fields, from agriculture, climate and water to homeland security, fintech and cyber," Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai was quoted as saying in a statement.

The official added that a free trade deal would significantly boost existing “strategic” collaboration between the countries. Bilateral trade between Israel amounted to $6.3 billion in 2021 with Israel becoming one of India’s biggest suppliers of weapons alongside the United States and Russia.

The two countries agreed to resume free trade talks last October with the prospect of signing a deal by mid-2022. Other major commitments between the states included building a 10-year defense collaboration plan and trilateral economic cooperation between Israel, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier in May, Israel signed a landmark trade deal with the UAE abolishing customs duties on 96 percent of goods.