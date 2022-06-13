EU chief, Italian PM head to Israel for energy talks

Both leaders will meet Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in the West Bank

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi were headed to Israel Monday as the EU seeks to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel imports.

Both leaders were due to hold energy talks in Israel, which has turned from a natural gas importer into an exporter in recent years because of significant offshore finds.

Von der Leyen was to meet Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, with talks expected to focus "in particular on energy cooperation," a commission statement said.

On his first Middle East trip since taking office last year, Mario Draghi will also discuss energy and food security during his two-day trip, Italian media reported.

Both leaders will, on Tuesday, meet Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in the West Bank.

The EU this month formally adopted a ban on most Russian oil imports, its toughest sanctions yet over the war in Ukraine. Von der Leyen has suggested the bloc end its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, including gas, by 2027.

Draghi and other EU leaders have warned that European customers may need protection as energy costs continue to rise.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and other officials have said their country could help meet EU demand if it can deliver gas from its offshore reserves estimated at nearly 1,000 billion cubic meters.

Ahead of Von der Leyen's visit, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters to "stay tuned for announcements that we are going to make on energy cooperation with Israel and other partners in the region."