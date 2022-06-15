Israel hopes Biden Mideast tour to help contain Iran threat, normalize ties with S.Arabia

'We are trying to put Iran under siege both security-wise and policy-wise'

US President Joe Biden’s upcoming tour to the Middle East could help contain Iran’s security threat and normalize ties with Saudi Arabia, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday.

The US leader is expected to visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia on July 13-16. He will become the first American president to travel to Saudi Arabia directly from Israel. Lapid stressed that the route was significant for the future of the entire region.

"The fact that the president is going to fly directly from here to Saudi Arabia is probably signifying that there is a linkage between the visit and the ability to improve the relations in the entire region," Lapid said as quoted by AFP.

He added that Israel and Saudi Arabia have mutual interest “to make sure that Iran does not become a nuclear threshold country.”

"We are trying to put Iran under siege both security-wise and policy-wise, because Iran is a threat to the entire region, not only Israel," Lapid said. "And of course all countries who are under the same threat have to find ways, or at least to think together, what they are going to do about the threat," he noted, referring to last year’s attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iranian missiles.

Lapid confirmed that Israel aimed at “eventually” reaching a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. Earlier in 2020, Israel signed the US-mediated agreements on normalizing ties with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. It had later reached a similar deal with Morocco. However, Riyadh refrained from establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians was resolved.

Nevertheless, last week it was reported that Saudi Arabia engaged in "serious talks" with Israel about establishing business ties and strengthening security coordination. Earlier in June groups of bipartisan US lawmakers from houses of Congress introduced legislation aimed at integrating air defense systems of Israel and neighboring Arab states to confront Iranian threats.