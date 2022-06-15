Russia asks Israel for clarification on Damascus airport strikes

Last Friday, strikes attributed to Israel targeted the Damascus airport, damaging a runway

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Israel's ambassador to Moscow, Alex Ben-Zvi, for a meeting to seek explanations for last weeks strikes on Damascus International Airport.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov made it clear that the explanations given so far did not satisfy the Kremlin and that Moscow is waiting for clarifications “within the framework of the existing Russian-Israeli mechanism to prevent dangerous incidents in Syria.”

He also told the Israeli ambassador that Russia would not allow Syria to become a "battlefield" for other countries.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment from The Times of Israel.

Last Friday, strikes attributed to Israel targeted the Damascus airport, damaging a runway that has since been shut down. Syria's Transportation Ministry said originally that the airport would remain closed for two days after “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport.”

Israel regularly strikes Iranian targets in Syria and systematically warns Russia in advance, which has troops in the country and allows Israeli planes to carry out their raids.

However, Moscow changed its attitude toward Israel after Jerusalem openly opposed the war in Ukraine, becoming less tolerant of Israeli strikes.

In May, media reports indicated that, for the first time, Russian forces opened fire on Israeli aircraft with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles after a suspected strike in Syria.