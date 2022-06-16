Israel's Defense Ministry to show Biden laser defense system

Israel's military is interested in deepening its ties with the US military in general

Israel's Defense Ministry will present its laser interception system to US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel, according to ministry sources and the Israeli military (IDF) on Thursday.

The presentation of the system will be at Palmachim Airbase, alongside Israel's Iron Dome protection system. According to estimates, the new system is expected to come into use within a few years.

Israel's Defense Ministry is looking for partners for the project, known as the "Magen Or," or "Iron Beam."

Talks have been held between the ministry, the IDF and the US Defense Department, according to The Jerusalem Post.

It is believed that showing the system to Biden will help promote a defense partnership between Israel and the United States, Israel's Walla reported.

The IDF is interested in deepening its ties with the US military in general.

Israel's proposal includes additional plans designed to strengthen defense in several areas, including focusing on terrorist activity, transmitting intelligence information and working with the United States on common challenges.

Successful laser interception trials were held in April, conducted in Israel's South by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

“The demonstrator successfully intercepted UAVs, mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles in multiple scenarios,” a statement from the Defense Ministry noted.

Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, the head of military research and development within Israel’s Defense Ministry, said that the system provides a financially-friendly alternative to Israel’s pricey Iron Dome interceptors.