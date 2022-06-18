US Senators insist against lowering post of Israeli-Palestinian envoy

The USSC focuses on bolstering coordination between Palestinian security forces and Israel

A group of 32 bipartisan US senators on Friday insisted that the Pentagon not downgrade the post of the envoy tasked with enhancing security cooperation between Israel and the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA).

In a letter addressed to US Defense Secretary Austin Llyod, the lawmakers insisted against a plan to lower the rank required to be appointed US Security Coordinator (USSC) in Jerusalem from a three-star general to colonel, Axios first reported.

The senators – led by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Lindsey Graham – argued that such a move would “undermine US leadership and credibility in a region where it is essential to have a high-ranking officer who can engage with other nations' highest-level military leaders.”

Israel’s Defense Ministry, the US State Department, and experts in both countries also warned that downgrading the post could harm both US-Palestinian and Israeli-Palestinian coordination, according to Haaretz.

“Downgrading this position would undermine critical security programs and degrade communications between Israelis and Palestinians, which the USSC facilitates,” the senators wrote in the letter.

The USSC in Jerusalem was created in 2005 in a bid to bolster the Palestinian security forces, as part of the Bush administration’s Roadmap for Peace.

It has since been headed by a three-star US general and composed of representatives from the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey, Poland, and Bulgaria.

The current USSC is Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel.

Since its inception, the USSC focused on reforming and bolstering coordination between the PA’s security forces and Israel, which has been long touted by the Israeli army as critical for regional stability, according to The Times of Israel.