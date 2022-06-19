Israel's Shaked to head to Morocco in third visit by minister

'We are certain that this cooperation with the Moroccans will help us advance the housing market'

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will fly to Morocco on Monday for a diplomatic visit.

According to a statement from her office, Shaked is expected to meet Morocco's interior minister, foreign minister, planning minister, economy minister and other senior officials.

During the visit, she is expected to establish cooperation to bring Moroccan construction and nursing workers to Israel.

“We are certain that this cooperation with the Moroccans will help us advance the housing market and also support the elderly population in Israel,” the statement said.

She also hopes to promote civil ties and highlight the historical relationship between the Jewish people and Moroccans.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced last week at a press conference that his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, will visit Israel this summer to officially open his country's embassy in the Jewish state.

Lapid visited the kingdom in August and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited in November, signing a defense cooperation agreement.

Last March, a delegation of the Israeli army made its first official visit to Morocco after the signing of a military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

In December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations as part of then-US president Donald Trump's Abraham Accords, resulting in numerous agreements and partnerships.

Israel also normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain under the Abraham Accords.