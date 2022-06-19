Israel's Lapid to visit Turkey amid security concerns

Lapid will meet with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara

Israel's Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will fly to Turkey on Thursday amid threats that Iranian terror cells are targeting Israelis in Turkey, his office said on Sunday.

Lapid will meet with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara. The two are slated to discuss the Iranian threat.

Israel hosted Cavusoglu in Jerusalem in May as ties between Jerusalem and Ankara slowly thaw.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the focus of Lapid's trip will be the Iranian threat and to ensure that the security cooperation with Ankara continues. The official stressed that Turkey is concerned about the situation, fearing a blow to tourism as the country faces an economic crisis.

The announcement comes shortly after Israel's President Isaac Herzog spoke with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone about the ongoing efforts to thwart Iranian attempts to harm Israeli travelers.

Herzog stressed that "the threat has not yet passed, and counter-terrorism efforts must continue."

Last week, Turkish media outlets exposed an Iranian ring that planned to carry out attacks against Israelis in the country.

In response, Israel issued the highest travel warning for Istanbul and called on Israelis to leave Turkey and avoid traveling to the country.

It was reported on Thursday that members of the Iranian cell were arrested. However, sources said other cells remained active.