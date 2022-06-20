Ukraine’s embassy criticizes Israel for not treating Ukrainian soldiers

'There is no justification for the continued delay in aid in this humanitarian field'

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel slammed Israeli authorities on social media for not treating soldiers in Ukraine who lost limbs fighting the Russian invasion “just because they are Ukrainian.”

A picture posted on Sunday on the embassy’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts showed a 19-year-old soldier who lost both legs in the ongoing war with Russia and urgently needs a prosthetic implant. The tweet said that there was “no excuse” for delaying providing medical aid to wounded Ukrainians.

"Many Ukrainians lost body parts in Russian attacks. Israel is an international expert in the field of prostheses. We expect the Israeli government to do the right moral thing and help Delil and many other Ukrainians be well again. There is no justification for the continued delay in aid in this humanitarian field," the picture read.

It was not the first post by the Ukrainian embassy criticizing Israel’s lack of support to the war-torn country. Earlier in June, the embassy posted a picture of a Ukrainian child saying Israel shouldn’t remain indifferent while “Russian troops kill and rape men, women and children every day," according to The Jerusalem Post.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, earlier expressed his frustration with Israel for refusing to provide Kyiv with defensive support and delaying the promised medical treatment of Ukrainian soldiers, urging the country’s authorities to leave its “comfort zone.”

The issue of treating Ukrainian soldiers in Israeli clinics was discussed between the health ministers of the two countries in recent months with Israel reportedly agreeing to consider Kyiv’s request - but no soldiers have received the aid so far.

Korniychuk criticized Israel for the delay, saying there was “nothing more humanitarian than that,” pointing out that soldiers who lost limbs won’t be able to come back to the battlefield.

Last week in an interview with i24NEWS, the envoy also said he asked the Israeli government to sell Ukraine an anti-missile system, stressing it was “not killing people, it is helping to protect civilians women and children that suffer the most.”