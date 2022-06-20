Bennett says several arrested in Turkey for planned attacks on Israelis

'We thwarted a number of terrorist attempts, and numerous terrorists were arrested on Turkish ground'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Turkey arrested "a number of terrorists," in coordination with Israel.

Bennett continued that Israel is "working closely with Turkish officials to thwart the attempts to strike Israelis and Jews."

“The operational efforts with the Turkish security forces have borne fruit,” Bennett said in a briefing. “In recent days, in a joint Israeli-Turkish effort, we thwarted a number of terrorist attempts, and numerous terrorists were arrested on Turkish ground.”

Bennett also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts. This comes shortly after a call between Erdogan and Israel's President Isaac Herzog, with Herzog expressing gratitude for Erdogan's efforts.

“We are continuing to work together with the goal of bringing the situation in Turkey and Israeli tourism back to normal. We have to finish the counterterrorism operations,” Bennett said.

Bennett warned that Israel will "continue to expose Iran's true face," noting that there will be a reaction to anyone who tries to hurt Israelis.

The premier also spoke of US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, saying that it will advance joint efforts to stop the Iranian nuclear program.

"The main purpose of the visit is to lock down a joint and clear plan of action together with the US to put a stop to Iran's nuclear progress," Bennett said. "Most of Israel's security troubles originate from Iran proxies."