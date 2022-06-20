Biden still planning Israel visit in July, will meet with Lapid

'President Biden's trip to Israel will happen as planned'

US President Joe Biden still plans to visit Israel next month despite Monday's collapse of the coalition government, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed.

Biden is expected to visit the Jewish state on July 13 and 14 and will meet with Yair Lapid, who will become interim prime minister after Israel's parliament, the Knesset, votes next week to disband.

Lapid, who currently serves as foreign minister, will be taking over for current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who met Biden at the White House August of last year.

"President Biden's trip to Israel will happen as planned," Nides told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

The US National Security Council spokesperson also assured that Biden's trip is still on, saying that "we have a strategic relationship with Israel that goes beyond any one government. The President looks forward to the visit next month."

Lapid last week said that the president would be visiting Israel "no matter what."

“The president’s relationship with Israel is way more important, significant and long-lasting than any political event,” Lapid said. “The US is our greatest ally and the most important partnership and friendship we have.”