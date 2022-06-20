Israeli interior minister visits Morocco as ties strengthen

Interior Ministry hopes to bring Moroccan workers to work in Israeli construction, nursing

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked arrived in Morocco on Monday for a series of high-level meetings, the fourth Israeli minister to visit as ties between Israel and Morocco continue to warm.

She is set to meet with Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Economy Minister Nadia Fettah and other officials.

Her ministry said on Sunday that she hopes to secure Moroccan workers to come to Israel to work in construction and nursing.

This comes as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced they would dissolve the government next week.

More to follow