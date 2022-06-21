Israel's Lapid to visit Turkey despite political turmoil

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz will accompany Lapid on the visit

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will still fly to Turkey on Thursday to meet his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry said Tuesday.

The visit was announced Sunday, a day before coalition leaders announced their intention to dissolve the parliament (Knesset).

When the Knesset's dissolution is finalized, Lapid will become interim prime minister until a new government is formed. He is expected to continue serving as foreign minister while being the premier.

Lapid and Cavusoglu are expected to discuss cooperation in thwarting the Iranian attempt to harm Israeli travelers in Turkey. The two of them spoke via phone last week about joint efforts to stop Iranian attacks, supposed revenge for the killing of Iranian officers inside Iran.

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz will accompany Lapid on the visit, the ministry said, according to The Times of Israel.

An Israeli official told ToI that the focus of Lapid's trip will be the Iranian threat and to ensure that the security cooperation with Ankara continues.

The official stressed that Turkey is concerned about the situation, fearing a blow to tourism as the country faces an economic crisis.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that Israeli and Turkish officials worked together to stop terrorist attacks on Israelis in Turkey.

“The operational efforts alongside Turkish security forces have borne fruit,” Bennett said. “In recent days, in a joint Israeli-Turkish effort, we thwarted a number of attacks, and a number of terrorists were arrested on Turkish soil.”