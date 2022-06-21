International Yoga Day highlights warm Israel-India ties

'Yoga for humanity promotes better health practices in your everyday life. That is what yoga is all about'

Tuesday marked the International Day of Yoga, and celebrations across Israel highlighted the “strong” ties between India and the Jewish state.

Yoga Day – celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015 following its adoption in the United Nations General Assembly – commemorates the physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

This year’s theme was “Yoga for humanity,” and people across the world took part in various events doing yoga in unison.

Yoga is particularly popular in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv, where residents told i24NEWS that it is a “calming” practice that helps with “flexibility” and gives “peace of mind.”

“You just feel generally healthier,” one Tel Aviv yogi said.

“We have a tremendous response across Israel,” said Mr. Rajiv Bodwade, deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv.

“Relations between the two countries are going from strong to stronger,” he told i24NEWS, noting that this year marked 30 years of full diplomatic relations between Israel and India.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day was a response to the hardships that the global community is still experiencing in the face of Covid, Bodwade added.

“We’ve seen that people have suffered from Covid – dealing with physical, mental, and emotional issues. Yoga for humanity promotes better health practices in your everyday life. That's what yoga is all about.”