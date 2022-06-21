Biden's Mideast visit will have 'significant' impact, Lapid tells Blinken

Lapid is expected to be serving as Israeli prime minister by the time Biden's trip begins on July 13

US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia will have a powerful impact on the region, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Tuesday.

Lapid is expected to be serving as Israel's prime minister by the time Biden's trip begins on July 13, after he and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett moved on Monday to disband their government and hold an early national election.

"The visit will have significant implications for the region and the fight against Iran, as well as immense potential to significantly improve regional stability and security," Lapid told Blinken, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday said that Israel is building a US-sponsored regional air defense alliance that Biden's visit could bolster.

Drawing closer in recent years to US-aligned Arab states which share its concerns over Iran, Israel offered them defense cooperation. However, they have been publicly reticent on the idea.

Saudi Arabia was supportive of Israel's US-brokered rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in 2020, but stopped short of normalizing ties with Israel itself.

As tensions mount over Tehran's nuclear program, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and parts of Iraq have come under UAV or missile strikes that were claimed by or blamed on Iranian-backed militias.