US vows continuing support as Israel heads to elections

'The strength of our relationship does not depend on... who sits in the prime minister's chair in Israel'

The United States on Tuesday promised to maintain its strong support for Israel as its ally heads to its fifth election in less than four years.

The snap election - in which former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to seek a comeback - is taking shape weeks before US President Joe Biden is set to pay his first visit to Israel as the American leader.

"I don't expect political developments in Israel will have implications for what we are seeking to accomplish together with our Israeli partners - or with our Palestinian partners for that matter," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"The strength of our relationship does not depend on who sits in the Oval Office. It doesn't depend on who sits in the prime minister's chair in Israel," Price told reporters.

"This is a strategic partnership between our two countries. It will continue to be a strategic partnership between our two countries in the coming weeks, in the coming months as the process plays out."

The unwieldy coalition government led by the right-wing Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid had sought to tone down and depoliticize Israel's relations with the US, Israel's crucial ally.

Netanyahu rallied behind the US Republican Party, especially in its hawkish line on Iran, alienating Biden's Democratic Party members, which historically supported Israel.