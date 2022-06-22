Blinken thanks Bennett for 'strengthening US-Israel ties' during tenure

Top US diplomat expresses appreciation for Israeli prime minister's 'leadership and statesmanship'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone Tuesday with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Blinken thanked Bennett for "helping to strengthen the ties between the United States and Israel" during his time in office and "expressed appreciation for his leadership and statesmanship shown during his tenure."

For his part, Bennett thanked Blinken for his "partnership and friendship shown in their work together."

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed the threat from Iran with both agreeing that work on the Iranian issue would continue.

Bennett emphasized that US-Israel relations should continue and that ties between the two countries transcend domestic politics.

On Monday, Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the end of the coalition government they formed more than a year ago. A vote to dissolve Israel's 24th parliament (Knesset) will be brought forward possibly as soon as Wednesday, which would trigger a new round of elections this fall.

Lapid will assume the role of interim prime minister after the current Knesset is disbanded.

Blinken and Bennett both stressed the importance of US President Joe Biden's visit next month to the Jewish state, where he will meet with Lapid.

"Thanks to honesty, decency and working together – we achieved many things," Bennett was quoted as saying during the call with Blinken.