Israel sends delegation to help fight fires in Cyprus

'The Israel Defense Forces will continue to assist on behalf of the State of Israel'

A delegation of Israeli firefighters landed in Cyprus Thursday to help fight the fires in the north of the Mediterranean island.

The fire scorched at least 10,000 acres of forest in the foothills of the Pentadaktylos mountain range.

Israel Fire and Rescue Service and the Israel Police's delegations include two Air Tractor AT-802 firefighting aircraft and 17 members who will assist in the firefighting efforts.

They traveled to Cyprus on an Israeli military aircraft, which departed following approval from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

"The fire is still raging, and we are not yet close to extinguishing it," Charalambos Alexandrou, head of Cyprus's forestry department, told public radio.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to assist on behalf of the State of Israel in any event that may be required and will contribute their experience and capabilities," the IDF said.

British military bases in Cyprus said they also participated in the firefighting efforts by sending two helicopters.

The fire spread rapidly overnight after breaking out earlier this week in the mountain range in the separatist Turkish Cypriot island of northern Cyprus, according to media reports. Cyprus split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.