Israeli minister warns of ‘dark and misogynistic’ US abortion ruling

'One of the world’s great democracies is taking us back to the dark days when a woman had no rights'

After the US Supreme Court ruling on Friday that stripped away women’s constitutional right to abortion, Israeli Labor party leader Merav Michaeli warned that a similar loss of rights could transpire in Israel.

In a social media post, Michaeli said the ruling was the result of a “dark and misogynistic government” – referring to former US president Donald Trump, who during his time in power nominated the Supreme Court justices who handed down the deciding opinion on Friday.

The court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the US states.

“Did you believe that such a thing could happen? And more importantly — did you women believe that such a thing could happen? That one of the world’s great democracies is taking us back to the dark days when a woman had no rights over her body,” Michaeli wrote on Twitter.

“Well, it’s happening. And it happens when women did not understand the meaning of Trump being in power,” she added.

With Israel’s parliament in the process of dissolving and expected elections in the coming months, Michaeli – who is also the state’s transportation minister – urged women to support her and her party.

“Women are still a minority among those who write and pass laws. We must not leave it like that. We must not remain in this inferior position.”

“As the only woman to lead a political party in Israel, I know I will continue to fight my battles because I am not prepared for my country to change its face in the same way the US changed its face today,” she said.