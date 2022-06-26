‘Meat on the bone:’ Negev Summit countries to follow-up

The delegates will decide on how to operate the six working groups agreed on during the Negev Summit

Senior officials from countries represented at the Negev Summit are slated to hold a follow-up, working meeting on Monday in Bahrain, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

In March, the foreign ministers of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Bahrain gathered in southern Israel for the Negev Summit, where it was declared that they would work on a range of shared interests.

The follow-up meeting for the Negev Summit Steering Committee in Manama is a formalization of commitments made at the “first of its kind” summit, and to turn it into an ongoing forum, The Times of Israel (ToI) cited Oded Jospeh, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Middle East Division, as saying.

Senior officials from the foreign ministries of the represented states will attend, alongside Joseph and Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz for Israel.

When the meeting was announced in May, a diplomat from one of the participating countries said they would try to “put meat on the bone” of the Negev forum, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

Joseph noted that it was no coincidence that the meeting would take place shortly before US President Joe Biden’s Middle East trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia in mid-July.

The delegates will decide on how to operate the six working groups agreed on during the summit – which will deal with regional security, food and water security, energy, health, education and tolerance, and tourism.

Each country will head a working group, and they will meet two or three times a year, according to ToI.

Many other countries are interested in participating in future Negev Summit initiatives as well, said Joseph, pointing to German interest in water security projects.