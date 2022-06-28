Israelis embark on a pilgrimage to Ukraine every year to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year

Ukraine is considering nixing the visa waiver for Israelis in response to restrictions on Ukrainian refugees imposed by Israel in the wake of Russia’s invasion, the country’s envoy to Tel Aviv said Monday.

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Haaretz that Ukrainian officials are discussing with Israeli foreign and interior ministries, and that if talks are unsuccessful, Kyiv would “consider reciprocity” prior to Judaism’s High Holy Days.

Every Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year, in September – thousands of Israelis travel on pilgrimage to the central Ukrainian city of Umam, the site of the tomb of late Hasidic leader Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Whether or not Israelis would actually consider visiting the country still under a Russian invasion remains to be seen.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Israel deported thousands of Ukrainians – of more than 21,000 refugees not covered by the Law of Return, only 14,500 were still in the Jewish state by June.

The rest is believed to be in Europe or back in Ukraine, and those still in Israel are not deemed as refugees.

Asked if Ukraine would consider canceling the visa waiver for Israelis, Korniychuk said “it depends. Maybe they will listen to us.” He noted that most Ukrainians ineligible for citizenship under Israel’s Law of Return already left the country, according to Haaretz.

Criticisms by the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv followed previous condemnation by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who last week told students at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University that while many European countries “did all it takes to host Ukrainian families,” Israel “stopped the visa-free regime.”