Likud-led opposition preventing passage of two bills required for Israel to join US Visa Waiver Program

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Tuesday urged the passage of legislation needed for Israel to join the United States' Visa Waiver Program.

The two bills are currently being held up by the Likud-led opposition reportedly over a dispute as to the date of Israel's upcoming elections.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party also reportedly does not want to hand any legislative victories to the coalition, which is expected to be disbanded on Wednesday with snap elections scheduled for the fall.

“I’ve been working around the clock since I arrived to help Israel meet all the requirements to join the Visa Waiver Program,” Nides wrote on Twitter. “Don’t lose momentum now. This will help Israeli citizens travel to the US — put them first!”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541781870756745219 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The US Embassy in Israel also reached out to senior Likud MK Yariv Levin asking that the opposition support the two bills, a source told The Times of Israel.

The Visa Waiver Program allows citizens of participating countries to visit the US without a visa, which can be a lengthy and costly process to obtain.

The two bills sitting in Israel's parliament would satisfy US requirements for joining the program -- giving the US limited access to criminal records of Israeli citizens and access to information on incoming travelers.