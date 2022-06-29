Ben & Jerry's Israel and Unilever reach agreement to end settlement boycott

'Antisemitism will not defeat us, not even when it comes to ice cream,' says Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

The Foreign Ministry and Economy Ministry issued a joint statement Wednesday welcoming an agreement between Ben & Jerry's Israel and its parent company Unilever, under which Ben & Jerry's will be able to sell its ice cream in the West Bank.

This is an about-face by Unilever, almost a year after Ben & Jerry's announced that it would stop sales in, what it calls, the "Occupied Territories.”

The agreement is the result of the settlement of a US federal lawsuit brought on behalf of Ben & Jerry's Israeli owner Avi Zinger by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Under the agreement, Unilever sold all of its business interests in Israel to Zinger, who will now be allowed to sell the ice cream throughout Israel and the West Bank.

"The decision not only ensures that the Ben & Jerry's factory and its diverse workforce will be protected, but that its customers, both Jewish and Muslim, Israeli and Palestinian, will not be targeted by the de-legitimization campaign against Israel," said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

“This is an important victory of values against discrimination and antisemitism that is at the heart of the campaign to boycott Israel,” the ministers added.

“Antisemitism will not defeat us, not even when it comes to ice cream,” Lapid said on Twitter, celebrating the announcement.