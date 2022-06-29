Israeli president Herzog meets with Jordan's King Abdullah

'During the warm meeting, the president and the king discussed deep strategic issues,' the statement reads

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Jordan earlier this week, where he met with King Abdullah, his office announced Wednesday in a statement.

The meeting took place in the context of US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East in July and "in the context of diplomatic developments in the region," his office said.

"During the warm meeting, which was held at the invitation of King Abdullah, the President and the King discussed deep strategic issues, both bilaterally and regionally," the statement added, providing few details about the content of their discussion.

"The two men also discussed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue with all actors in the region," the statement said.

The visit was coordinated with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Herzog's office said.

A Jordanian official told Channel 12 that the visit came before "important developments in the region."

Relations between Israel and Jordan, which improved during most of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's tenure, deteriorated sharply during the Temple Mount in Jerusalem unrest in April and May.

Israel’s National Security Council Chairman Eyal Hulata also visited Jordan last week.