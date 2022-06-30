Israeli citizen fighting for Ukraine captured by pro-Russian forces - FM

A video showing Vladimir Kozlovsky's interrogation spread on social media

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that Israeli citizen Vladimir Kozlovsky who has been fighting for Ukraine was captured by pro-Russian forces in the Luhansk region.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports appeared in Russian media claiming that an Israeli national surrendered to separatist forces near Lysychansk. A video of interrogation that spread on social media shows Kozlovsky holding an Israeli ID and telling his story.

"When the war started, my wife and I wanted to leave the country. I am also a citizen of Israel … Before the border, in Uzhgorod, I met with the Israeli consulate, they gave me a special certificate so that I could leave the country - but I was stopped at the border, the border guards detained me and did not let me out," Koslovsky said, adding that his wife and a child managed to leave.

The captive explained that he was recruited to the Ukrainian army and deployed to the frontline, where he served in intelligence forces as a radio operator. Kozlovsky said he was in the Luhansk region where Ukraine’s positions came under heavy artillery fire and surrendered to the Russian forces after their commanders fled.

“We had weapons but didn’t know how to use them,” Kozlovsky said, adding that he didn’t receive any training and wasn’t told he would be sent to the battlefield.

Israel’s Foreign ministry confirmed it was aware of the captive’s situation and was looking into it, according to Channel 12.

Earlier in June, a video showing two Americans allegedly captured in the east of Ukraine was shown by a Russian state TV channel. The circumstances under which the two men were being held were not fully clear, nor who was holding them. The Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called them “soldiers of fortune” and claimed they committed crimes “endangering lives” of Russian military personnel.

Prior to that three foreign captives who fought in Ukraine - two Britons and a Moroccan - were sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk region. On Monday, the father of a Moroccan captive urged Russia's President Vladimir Putin to intervene to save his son.