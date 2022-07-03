Israel to ease restrictions on Palestinians entering country for Eid holiday

Palestinians in the West Bank will be given special permission to visit family members in Israel

The military body regulating Palestinian movement in Israeli territory announced on Sunday that some restrictions would be eased during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, better known by its acronym COGAT, said his office had approved the measures.

Eid al-Adha, which will be held this year from July 9 to 13, is one of the holiest holidays in the Muslim calendar and is traditionally accompanied by large family gatherings.

"We stress that the issuance of permits, both for residents of the Judea and Samaria region and for residents of the Gaza Strip, will be subject to security assessments," COGAT said, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

Palestinians in the West Bank will be given special permission to visit family members in Israel. Some 500 Palestinians will be allowed to fly into Ben Gurion Airport, while another 200 will be allowed to visit the southern city of Eilat.

The Gaza Strip, ruled by the militant group Hamas, will be subject to stricter restrictions. The coastal territory has been under a blockade by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took power in a coup some 15 years ago.

Nevertheless, 400 Palestinians from Gaza will receive permits to travel to Jerusalem during the holy day. Only men over 55 and women over 50 are eligible, COGAT said.

Israel will allow another 500 Palestinians from Gaza to visit their families in Israel and the West Bank, according to COGAT.