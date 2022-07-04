Israel and Poland to reinstate ambassadors, resume diplomatic ties

Future issues between the countries to be resolved through sincere and open dialogue

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday and agreed to restore diplomatic relations between the countries after the recent fallout over Polish legislation on the Holocaust.

In a joint initiative with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Herzog requested for the Polish ambassador to return to Israel. In turn Duda agreed for the new Polish ambassador to be appointed soon and confirmed that the new Israeli ambassador-designate to Poland will present his letters of credence in the upcoming days.

Herzog and Duda discussed bilateral relations in a phone call and expressed hope that any future issues between the two states will be resolved through sincere and open dialogue.

The tensions between the Jewish state and Poland rose over Holocaust-related legislation. In 2018 Poland passed a bill that prohibits discussing Poles' actions against Jews during World War II. In 2021 the country also passed a Holocaust restitution law that restricted the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers.

Earlier in June, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced it canceled school trips to Poland for Israeli youths over attempts to manipulate educational content. Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who at the time was serving as Israel’s Foreign Minister, slammed Warsaw saying Poles “can’t tell us what to teach Israeli children.”