Israel, US announce joint BIRD Cyber program

The program 'will harness the innovation and ingenuity of the Israeli and American technology'

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced last week a joint cyber program aimed at increasing security and resilience infrastructure.

In a joint statement, the two departments said they would invest in cooperative projects between two companies, universities, or research institutions – one from the US and the other from Israel, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development Cyber program, or BIRD Cyber, will select projects focused on four areas:

- Secured architecture to protect core operational processes

- Real-time risk assessment solutions for airports, seaports

- Resilience center pilots for enterprises

- Advanced data fusion and analytics

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543913025383665664 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

BIRD Cyber recently issued its first request for proposals to address mission-critical cybersecurity needs, according to The Post.

DHS Under Secretary for Policy, Robert Silvers, said his department is “committed to direct, operational collaboration with our international partners… to address the most pressing cybersecurity challenges," adding that the program “will harness the innovation and ingenuity of the Israeli and American technology sectors to drive security and resilience.”

Grants of up to $1.5 million per project will be provided to “fund up to 50 percent of research and development budgets.”

Cyberattacks have become an increasing threat for states – especially Western powers in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and Israel is currently facing a cyber war with Iran.

Last week, the deputy chief of the Israeli army’s signals intelligence branch said that Israel halted hackers from attacking US power plants. The official noted that his Unit 8200 became aware of the cyber threat in the process of stopping another attack aimed at Israel.