Yair Lapid flying to Paris on Israeli prime minister's first official trip

Lapid will ask the French president to intervene against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid plans to send a strong message to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah when he meets the French president in Paris on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official said Monday evening.

The head of government departed from Ben Gurion Airport in the morning to meet Emmanuel Macron in the middle of the afternoon at the Elysee Palace, before returning to Israel at 8 pm.

"The prime minister will present new documents that will explain how Hezbollah endangers Lebanon's security and stability," the official said.

"We want the French president to use his connections to make it clear to the Lebanese government that we intend to conclude the negotiations," he said, referring to the indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon on the maritime border between the countries.

"We want to succeed, but we will not be able to achieve it under the threats of Hezbollah," he explained.

"Hezbollah must not play with fire," the official warned, stressing that a strike on a gas platform "could be a very dangerous act."

The remarks come as the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday intercepted three unarmed drones piloted by the Shiite group over the Karish gas field off the Mediterranean coast.

Lebanon and Israel began negotiations in October 2020 under the aegis of Washington to delimit their maritime border, in order to remove obstacles to hydrocarbon prospecting.

But talks were suspended in May 2021 due to disputes over the surface of the disputed area, including the Karish gas field.

France, which was given the mandate to administer Lebanon in 1923 by the League of Nations, has since then been a major player in Lebanese politics and economy.

"We can reach an agreement," the official said, "if they don't let Hezbollah get in the way."