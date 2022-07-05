Israel’s PM Lapid: ‘Values are worth fighting for’

'Israel will not sit back and do nothing given these repeated attacks'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday spoke alongside his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during which both addressed issues ranging from “tangible solutions” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to tensions between Israel and Iran.

Macron welcomed Lapid at Elysee Palace in Paris and thanked him for choosing France for his first international visit as Israel’s premier.

“This encounter was needed, and comes at a crucial time,” Macron said, alluding to global issues that he suggested should be prioritized by the international community.

He particularly touched on the Iranian threat to Israel, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“You can count on my determination to fight against a common enemy – terror,” he told Lapid, adding: “There also must be tangible resolutions to the Palestinian conflict that will respond both to the security of Israel and to the aspirations of Palestinians.”

“I think you have what it takes to respond to this challenge,” Macron said in his concluding remarks.

In response, Lapid began by thanking Macron for his firm stance on antisemitism in France and around the world.

He went on to condemn Iran for continuing to “develop its nuclear program,” accusing it of hiding information about its nuclear activity and enriching uranium.

“The current situation cannot continue as it is. It will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, which would threaten world peace,” Lapid warned.

He ended his speech referring to drones that were launched toward an Israeli gas rig by the Iran-backed, Lebanese “terrorist organization” Hezbollah.

“Israel will not sit back and do nothing given these repeated attacks,” Lapid said.

“Values are worth fighting for… Not only does democracy protect us, but we must also protect democracy.”