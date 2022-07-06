Israel welcomes 30,000th immigrant fleeing Ukraine

'Bringing immigrants to Israel from a war zone is a national effort'

On Wednesday, Israel welcomed its 30,000th Ukrainian refugee fleeing the war-torn country, The Times of Israel reported.

Thousands of people are still expected to arrive, Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said in a statement.

“Thousands more are expected to arrive in Israel. We are doing everything possible in the government to assist in their optimal integration in Israel,” she said according to the Israeli daily.

Almost all the new immigrants found housing solutions, with only 422 people staying at hotels, the ministry stated.

Around 3,300 people found a place to stay in Haifa, while the rest settled in Tel Aviv and Netanya.

Nearly half of the new immigrants who arrived to Israel are of working age and therefore, the ministry will help them find jobs in the country.

“Bringing immigrants to Israel from a war zone is a national effort,” Tamano-Shata stated according to the Israeli daily.

“We will keep on going as long as the war continues,” she added.

The arrival of the 30,000th immigrant to Israel comes a few days after the High Court of Justice overturned the quota of Ukrainian refugees who are allowed into Israel.

The court ruled in favor of a petition filed by attorney Tomer Warsha against the restriction on the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel imposed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, limiting the number of Ukrainians allowed to enter the country to 5,000.

In April, the immigration minister said that Israel expected between 30,000 and 50,000 new immigrants from Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

In total, more than 12 million people have fled their homes since the Russian invasion in February, with more than five million refugees coming from Ukraine, according to the UN.