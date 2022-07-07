Blinken congratulates Israel’s PM Lapid, stresses two-state solution

Blinken reaffirms US 'unwavering commitment to... Israel's security, and to countering shared threats'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on the phone Wednesday in the first public call between a senior White House official and Lapid since he took office last week.

Blinken congratulated Lapid on assuming his new role as the Israeli premier and reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering commitment… to the US-Israel partnership, Israel’s security, and to countering shared threats, including those from Iran,” the US State Department said in a statement.

The US diplomat further “emphasized US support for a negotiated two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and noted that “Biden looks forward to celebrating our partnership with Israel during his upcoming visit.”

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to July 16 on his first Mideast trip since taking office.

The US leader’s Twitter account also posted a congratulatory message to Lapid last week, immediately after he officially replaced Naftali Bennett as prime minister.

The Biden administration has repeatedly highlighted its support for a two-state solution, but their bids will for the first time be directed at an Israeli prime minister who is openly supportive of the concept, according to The Times of Israel.

While Lapid is willing to make territorial compromises to establish a Palestinian state – without dividing any part of Jerusalem – he will have little power to pass any legislation before the next Israeli election on November 1.