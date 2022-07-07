Biden to receive Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor during visit

Israel's president Herzog to hand Biden the award during a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden will be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor during his visit to the Jewish state next week.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will give the award to the veteran Democratic politician in a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog's office announced on Thursday.

The Medal of Honor is "in recognition of his true friendship with the State of Israel, the people of Israel, and the Jewish People; his uncompromising decades-long commitment to Israel's security; his contributions to deepening, strengthening, and enhancing the strong and unwavering alliance between Israel and the United States of America; and his struggle against anti-Israeli and antisemitic hatred around the world."

Since its inception in 2012 at the initiative of Israel's ninth president, the late Shimon Peres, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to 26 individuals.

Honorees have included former US president Barack Obama; former German chancellor Angela Merkel; former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau; and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the late Elie Wiesel.

The 46th American president is scheduled for his first official visit to Israel and the Middle East region from July 13 to 16 with stops in the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.