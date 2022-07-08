Israel's Gantz meets with PA's Abbas to discuss security

Abbas stressed the importance of a 'calm atmosphere before President Biden’s visit'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, discussing security ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel and the West Bank, planned for next week.

The meeting "was conducted on positive terms," Gantz's office said in a statement. The two discussed civilian cooperation and "the complexities of the upcoming period in Israel," possibly referring to the fifth election cycle since 2019.

Gantz also wished Abbas and the Palestinian people a happy Eid al-Adha, and "the two agreed to continue security coordination and to avoid unilateral measures."

Senior Palestinian aide Hussein al-Sheikh said Abbas “stressed the importance of creating a political horizon, respecting the signed agreements and stopping the actions and measures that lead to the deterioration of the situation," according to The Times of Israel.

Abbas also stressed the importance of a “calm atmosphere before President Biden’s visit, which we welcome,” al-Sheikh said.

The meeting, which included other top Israeli security officials, lasted two hours and took place in Ramallah.

Channel 12 reported on Thursday that Israel fears unrest in the West Bank as Biden is not expected to announce any significant peace initiatives.

Israel has reportedly instructed the Palestinian Authority to expand its operations in the West Bank city of Jenin.