Israel: Lapid, Herzog hold calls with PA's Abbas

Lapid and Abbas spoke about 'the continuation of cooperation, and the need to ensure quiet and calm'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

This is the first direct call between an Israeli prime minister and the PA chief in several years.

Lapid wished Abbas a happy Eid al-Adha, which begins on Saturday and Abbas congratulated Lapid on becoming Israel's prime minister.

The two spoke about "the continuation of cooperation, and the need to ensure quiet and calm," according to Lapid's office.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Abbas on Friday to wish him and the Palestinian people a happy Eid al-Adha, and to discuss US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit.

Abbas also met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz Thursday night to discuss Biden's visit, with Gantz's office reporting the meeting "was conducted on positive terms."

While in Paris, Lapid told reports that he would not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Abbas; however, there were no immediate plans for such talks to take place.

“I do not have meetings for the sake of meetings unless they have a positive result for Israel. At the moment, it is not on the agenda, but I do not rule it out,” Lapid said in a briefing at Israel’s embassy in Paris, according to The Times of Israel.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett ruled out meeting with Abbas during his tenure and did not speak to Abbas directly while in office.