'A true friend of Israel': Lapid, Herzog, Netanyahu 'shocked' at Abe assassination

'His heinous murder will not change his distinguished legacy'

Top Israeli officials on Friday expressed shock and grief over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "Abe was one of the most important leaders of modern Japan, and a true friend of Israel who brought about flourishing and prosperous relations between Israel and Japan," according to a statement from his office.

"His heinous murder will not change his distinguished legacy."

President Isaac Herzog responded stated that he was "horrified by the despicable murder of Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most preeminent leaders in modern times."

"We met when I chaired Israel's Opposition, and I was deeply impressed by his leadership, vision and respect for Israel. Grieving with his family and the whole Japanese people."

Abe, a hardline right-wing ideologue, had a clear affinity with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and Shinzo Abe, then the respective premiers of Israel and Japan, in Jerusalem, on May 2, 2018.

"My wife Sara and I, along with the citizens of Israel, mourn the tragic assassination of a great leader of Japan and a wonderful friend of Israel, our dear friend Shinzo Abe," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Akie and the Japanese people. I will always remember Shinzo Abe and cherish our deep friendship."