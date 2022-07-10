Israel's Lapid discusses ties with Jordan's King Abdullah

King Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Lapid on taking office and wished him success

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II by phone on Saturday night, according to his office.

The two discussed the need for increased cooperation and US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the region.

Lapid wished the king and Jordan's citizens a happy Eid al-Adha and offered his condolences over a deadly gas leak in Jordan's southern port city of Aqaba.

“King Abdullah congratulated Prime Minister Lapid on taking office and wished him success,” the statement read.

The two “discussed the need to strengthen and deepen cooperation and relations between Israel and Jordan” and "regional challenges and opportunities" and Biden's visit.

Biden is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit before flying directly to Saudi Arabia to attend the GCC+3 summit on Saturday with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Countries attending the summit are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, along with Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

In an opinion article for the Washington Post, Biden noted that the direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia marked a "small symbol" of the warming relations between Israel and Arab countries.

Biden is also expected to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Lapid and Abbas spoke by phone on Friday, in what is believed to be the first direct call between an Israeli prime minister and the PA leader in five years.