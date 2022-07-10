Israel's Herzog and wife to visit Czech Republic

Herzog and his wife will visit the old Jewish cemetery in Prague

Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will visit the Czech Republic on Sunday, his office announced.

Herzog will meet with Czech leaders, government officials and Jewish community members during his one-day visit.

He will meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Senate Miloš Vystrčil, and the president of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Zeman was described as "an unwavering supporter of Israel" in a statement from Herzog's office.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Israeli president Isaac Herzog speaks during a ceremony announcing the winners of the Wolf Foundation award, at the president residence in Jerusalem, on February 8, 2022.

The statement said the two countries “enjoy close and friendly diplomatic ties, with a century-plus-long friendship and historical affinity that has found expression in moments of crisis and difficulty.”

Herzog and his wife will visit the old Jewish cemetery in Prague and Zeman will host them at a state luncheon at Prague Castle.

The Czech Republic opened the Jerusalem office of its embassy last March after announcing its plans to do so in December 2020.

Israel signed a deal with the country last year to provide it with four Spyder short-range air defense system batteries, the first occasion Israel ever delivered an entire air defense system to a NATO country.