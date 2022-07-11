Survey shows 60% of Israelis support US President Biden

However, Israelis have less confidence in Biden’s leadership than in Trump’s

Pew Research Center’s survey published on Monday showed that 60 percent of Israelis support US President Joe Biden, compared to 71 percent of respondents, who approved his predecessor Donald Trump’s leadership in 2019.

“Today, 60 percent of Israelis say they have a great deal or some confidence in Biden to do the right thing regarding world affairs, down 11 percentage points from assessments of Trump in 2019. The share of Israelis who express a lot of confidence in Biden is also about half the share who said the same of Trump (16 percent vs. 30 percent, respectively),” the study, which was conducted from mid-March to early May, revealed.

Despite major support for Trump’s policies, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocating the US embassy there, 42 percent of Israelis described him as “dangerous,” compared to 21 percent that referred to Biden that way. In addition, 52 percent believe the former American president to be “intolerant.”

With 55 percent of the respondents saying that Biden is “well-qualified”, the Israelis are divided about Biden’s policies in the region, regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Around a third think Biden favors the Israelis too much (31 percent), roughly a quarter say he favors the Palestinians too much (26 percent) and 34 percent think he’s striking about the right balance,” the survey said.

The divide is more evident between Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs. While 65 percent of Jewish respondents expressed confidence in Biden, only 34 percent of Arabs supported this position. Jewish Israelis are also more than twice as likely as Arab Israelis to report favorable views of the US - 93 percent vs 38 percent.

The poll discovered that the majority of Israelis (89 percent) and Americans (74 percent) think that bilateral relations between the countries are in good shape. However, the survey showed that only 48 percent of American adults feel positive about Israel’s government.

Nevertheless, the majority of 67 percent still expressed positive views of the Israeli people, while 55 percent shared similar feelings toward the State of Israel.