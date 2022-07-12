Israel’s envoy asks UN to condemn Hezbollah drone ‘provocation’

‘We will not accept violations of our sovereignty’

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan wrote a complaint to UN chief Antonio Guterres demanding to condemn the Hezbollah drone operation that targeted the Karish gas rig.

The envoy described the drone launch carried out last week using Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as “a provocation in an attempt to damage Israeli civilian infrastructure,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

"It may lead to an escalation in the region and the international community must sharply condemn it," Erdan wrote, adding that Israel doesn’t seek an escalation.

"However, we will not accept violations of our sovereignty and will take any necessary steps to protect Israeli citizens," the envoy stressed.

Israel's military intercepted a Hezbollah drone last week in Lebanese maritime space, just days after another three drones were shot down heading towards the Karish gas field in Israel’s territorial waters. The Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah acknowledged the launch of the three UAVs.

Israel and Lebanon are engaged in a dispute over maritime borders and the development of the Karish gas field, participating in negotiations with the help of the United States. Top Lebanese officials criticized the drone launches, saying that any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel were "risky" and "unacceptable."