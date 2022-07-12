Israel will send more defensive equipment to Ukraine

Israel is one of the only countries that maintains positive relationships with both Russia and Ukraine

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a new shipment of defense aid to Ukraine on Tuesday.

The new package will include 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of mine protection suits, 1,000 gas masks and dozens of hazmat filtration systems.

According to the Defense Ministry, the equipment will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Israel has avoided providing offensive arms or advanced defensive technology to Kyiv, in an attempt to prevent clashing with Moscow.

Israel is one of the only countries that maintains mostly positive relationships with both Russia and Ukraine. The Jewish state seeks to preserve its freedom of movement in Syria's skies, controlled mainly by Russia.

Gantz approved sending Ukraine emergency aid for the first time in April, sending 2,000 helmets and 500 flak jackets.

Israel has also set up a field hospital in western Ukraine and sent some 1000 tons of humanitarian aid.

Then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid explicitly accused Russia of war crimes in the strongest comments against Moscow by a top Israeli official, following reports of mass civilian killings, rape and other atrocities in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Ties with Russia were further strained when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, prompting backlash from Lapid and other Israeli officials.

Lavrov then said Lapid's criticism was "ahistorical" and that Israel "supported the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv."