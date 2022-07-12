Israel: Lapid signs strategic agreement with Austrian chancellor

'Thank you also for your support and your contribution to the improvement of our relations with Austria'

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid met on Tuesday with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Tel Aviv on an official visit to the country.

Lapid told the chancellor that he considered him a true friend of Israel and thanked him for his support of the country in the European Union.

The leaders discussed security challenges and regional issues. Lapid also spoke of the fear of the nuclearization of Iran and addressed the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the Middle East.

Lapid and Nehammer signed a comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries in security, cyber, health, tourism, technology, innovation and investment, and ecology.

They also discussed deepening cooperation in the fight against antisemitism and measures to preserve the memory of the Holocaust.

"When I took office last week, someone asked me what was the most exciting moment I have experienced in the last year since we formed the government. I didn't hesitate for a moment to answer: my visit with you to the Mauthausen concentration camp. At that time, you told me that on behalf of the Austrian people, you apologized for the extermination of my grandfather who died there," Lapid said.

"This shows how important this relationship is to you and how crucial it is to make sure that people understand what happened there. It's a moment I'll never forget. So this is an opportunity for me to express my gratitude again. Thank you also for your support and your contribution to the improvement of our relations with Austria," he continued.

Lapid said that the signing of the agreement was a "historic moment for our people.”

"I think we must now charge our teams to implement it and make it a meaningful agreement," he added.