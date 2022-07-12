Amnesty UK to drop ‘End Israeli Apartheid’ merchandise line

'Campaign to help end Israel’s cruel system of apartheid against Palestinians has seen an excellent response'

Amnesty International United Kingdom announced on Monday a new line of merchandise titled 'End Israeli Apartheid,' including t-shirts, stickers, placards, and “briefing documents.”

In a report released in early 2022, the global rights NGO Amnesty International labeled Israel an "apartheid" state that treats Palestinians as "an inferior racial group," joining the assessment of other rights groups which the Jewish state vehemently rejects.

Last year, Human Rights Watch became the first major international rights group to publicly level the controversial allegation.

The announcement of the new merchandise was made by Amnesty UK’s campaign manager for Israel/Palestinian territories and Syria, Kristyan Benedict, on Twitter.

"New Amnesty UK T-shirts, briefings, and other merch to support the #EndIsraeliApartheid global campaign - more coming soon," Benedict tweeted.

“Our campaign to help end Israel’s cruel system of apartheid against Palestinians has seen an excellent response from people who are opposed to racism and discrimination," he told The Jerusalem Post.

“We expect the t-shirts and other End Israeli Apartheid campaign products to be popular. The first set of t-shirts will be available in the coming days, with more in development in partnership with Palestinian artists.”

Amnesty's report built on previous calls in asserting that Israeli-enforced apartheid exists in Palestinian territories and within Israel itself, where Arab citizens make up more than 20 percent of the population.

However, it faced widespread criticism from Israeli leaders, Jewish NGOs, and other governments, including Washington, which called the accusation absurd.