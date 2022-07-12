Israel hopes Biden trip will hail start of Saudi ties

'Like any other country in the region, we have mutual interest that has to do with Iran'

Israel hopes US President Joe Biden's Middle East tour will hail the start of diplomatic ties between the country and Saudi Arabia, a senior Israeli official said Tuesday.

The US president will arrive in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials before traveling to Saudi Arabia - which does not recognize the Jewish state.

"The fact that President Biden visits Israel and from here will fly directly to Saudi Arabia encapsulates a lot of the dynamics that have been evolving over the last months," a senior Israeli official told journalists, requesting anonymity.

"We are hoping and acting so that the steps that we are taking now will only be the beginning, and that will be the start of the process of normalization," he added.

The official called the relationship between the countries "fragile, novel in many respects" before urging reports to be patient.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid has declined to be drawn on direct talks with the Saudis.

"Like any other country in the region, we have mutual interest that has to do with Iran, and that is to make sure that Iran does not become a nuclear threshold country," Lapid said last month as foreign minister before being appointed Israeli premier.

"Eventually, what we want to have is a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, as we want with every other country in the region," he added.