Report: Israel offers to support UAE with air defense assistance

Israel also provided Bahrain with drones and anti-drone systems, a report says

Israel allegedly offered to support the United Arab Emirates with air defense assistance after the Gulf country confronted a series of missile strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

In January, missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militants killed three people in Abu Dhabi.

According to the WSJ, Israel’s intelligence services the Mossad and the Shin Bet also trained Bahraini intelligence officers, with Israel providing the country with drones and anti-drone systems, a senior Bahraini official told the daily.

The report comes as US President Joe Biden will make his first official visit to Israel on Wednesday, continuing directly to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Prior to Biden’s trip to the Middle East, the US President said that he is aiming to “deepen Israel's integration in the region."

"I'm going to Israel to meet with Israeli leaders to affirm the unbreakable bond Israel and the United States have. And part of the purpose is - the trip to the Middle East - to deepen Israel's integration in the region, which I think we're going to be able to do and which is good - good for peace and good for Israeli security. And that's why Israeli leaders have come out so strongly for my going to Saudi," Biden said at a NATO summit in Madrid in June.