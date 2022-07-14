Israel, India, United States and UAE announce major joint collaboration

'We need to think in new terms when it comes to energy, food security, water tech, and energy and trade'

The leaders of Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates announced several massive collaborative projects on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a joint statement during the meeting in the highest level gathering of the new US-formulated I2U2 forum.

The projects are in the fields of food security and clean energy, with the countries meeting virtually during Biden's visit to Israel.

According to the statement, the four countries are aiming to “harness the vibrancy of our societies and entrepreneurial spirit to tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting our world, with a particular focus on joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security.”

The I2U2 countries will cooperate on clean energy projects such as India's hybrid renewable energy project.

Lapid said after the meeting, "In the new world we live in, we need to improve our ability to operate quickly to make the most of our advantages. We need to think in new terms when it comes to energy, food security, water tech, and energy and trade."

The leaders “discussed innovative ways to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems that can better manage global food shocks,” the statement said.